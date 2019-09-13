79°
La. Guardsmen rescue over 1,000 residents during severe weather
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana National Guard have been working around the clock since Wednesday as directed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to assist local agencies in response to significant flooding throughout the state.
The LANG has 688 Guardsmen responding to flood operations, including evacuations, search and rescues by car, boat and helicopter. They're also overseeing the distribution of water and sandbags. They have distributed more than 12,000 bottles of water and 324,000 sandbags as of early Friday afternoon.
The LANG has used more than 160 high-water vehicles, 44 boats and three helicopters, and has rescued more than 1, 310 citizens, 230 pets and 16 livestock.
