La. Gov. John Bel Edwards send thanks to all healthcare workers
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is sending his thanks to all healthcare workers across the state for their "tireless and dedicated work" in helping through the COVID-19 epidemic.
The governor wrote a letter and made a PSA thanking healthcare workers for being the heroes of Louisiana.
I ask all Louisianans to join @FirstLadyOfLA and me in lifting our health care workers up in prayer and thanking them for the incredible work they are doing every single day for the health and safety of all Louisianans. #lagov #lalege— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 21, 2020
