La. DOTD launches interactive map, seeks input on upcoming road projects
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has launched an interactive online map to allow the public to scan for upcoming road improvement projects and to provide feedback on them.
The site features dozens of area projects that are part of the 2023-24 Highway Priority Program -- expansions, repaving, bridge work and more.
Visitors to the site can click on a highlighted roadway for information, then provide comments for DOTD's consideration.
The web page includes planned construction work that is still awaiting funding, projects in development and projects in the bidding stage. Input will be accepted through Jan. 6.
