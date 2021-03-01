Latest Weather Blog
La Dept of Health announces COVID-19 testing for week of March 1-6
BATON ROUGE - According to a Monday (March 1) morning press release from the Louisiana Department of Health, the COVID-19 testing schedule for sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) have been updated for the week of March 1-6.
LDH also notes that no LANG-operated sites will be open in Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana).
The updated testing schedules are listed below.
LDH says pre-registration for COVID-19 testing is encouraged by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU and notes that testing is for individuals who are ages 3 and older.
There is no cost, and no identification is needed, officials say.
Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.
Those who are unable to make it to a LANG testing location can seek out no-cost testing, which is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing 7 days a week to people ages 3 and older. Appointments are required; any eligible individuals who wish to do so can make an appointment at walgreens.com/covid19testing.
For information from the Louisiana Department of Health on COVID-19, click here.
