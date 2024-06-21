La. 964 bridge replacement in West Feliciana Parish finishes construction after two months

ST. FRANCISVILLE — The replacement of the La. 964 bridge over Riddle Creek in West Feliciana Parish has been completed, state highway officials announced Friday.

Due to an aging structure and deteriorating conditions due to heavy traffic, the 57-foot bridge originally built in 1958 was replaced with a three-span, 60-foot bridge to accommodate the increasing traffic demands, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

DOTD's Bridge Maintenance Section took the lead in constructing the new bridge to expedite the project and minimize disruptions to the traveling public. DOTD also managed the clearing of the right of way, relocating utilities, building a detour road and laying new asphaltic concrete to integrate the new bridge seamlessly with the existing roadway.

The project began on April 12 and cost $430,000.