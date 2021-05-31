LA 70 in Assumption Parish reopened Monday

ASSUMPTION PARISH - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of Monday, LA 70 between HWY 69 and HWY 996, has reopened.

Officials add that drivers should be cautious of standing pockets of water along some areas of the roadway.

