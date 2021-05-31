88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LA 70 in Assumption Parish reopened Monday

3 hours 2 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, May 31 2021 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2021 12:43 PM May 31, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of Monday, LA 70 between HWY 69 and HWY 996, has reopened.

Officials add that drivers should be cautious of standing pockets of water along some areas of the roadway.

For traffic advisories throughout the day follow @WBRZTraffic on Twitter.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days