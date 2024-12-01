65°
La. 44 to close one lane for roadwork starting Monday
GONZALES - La. 44 between West Edenborne Parkway and La. 30 will be dropped down to one way in both directions for roadwork starting Monday.
The Department of Transportation and Development said one lane will still be open, so detours are not necessary. Crews will be patching the concrete, paving the road and removing guardrails.
Both lanes are set to open back on Feb. 3.
