La. 1 northbound to be closed Thursday night as work continues on La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge

PORT ALLEN — The La.1 northbound bridge will be closed overnight Thursday as crews continue work on the La. 1 Intracoastal Bridge.

La. 1 will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday morning, with the right lane closing starting at 7 p.m.

These closures are being done to facilitate the installation of temporary striping and signage.

"DOTD urges all drivers to reduce speed, obey posted signage, and remain alert for construction personnel and equipment operating in the work zone," officials said.

The project, which began in 2022, faced delays due to persistent issues with ground settling. Earlier this summer, the new southbound span of the bridge opened, marking a major milestone for the project.