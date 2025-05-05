La. 1 closed in Lettsworth near construction south of Simmesport Bridge until further notice

LETTSWORTH — La. 1 is closed in Lettsworth near the construction site south of the Simmesport Bridge until further notice, officials said.

Drivers traveling south from Simmesport are asked to take a left onto La. 418 and then take 418 to La. 15 to La. 1 to avoid the closure. Another option is to take La. 417 to La. 1 at Lucky 13.

Northbound drivers can take La. 15 to La. 418 and then travel north to the Simmesport Bridge. Another alternative route is to take La. 970 to La. 417 and then travel north to the Simmesport Bridge.

"We have no anticipated time on when LA HWY 1 will be back open at the construction site," Pointe Coupee Parish officials said Sunday.