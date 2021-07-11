KU, Les Miles reportedly paid former football player to keep quiet about threats

A former University of Kansas football player is considering legal action against the university and former head coach Les Miles.

The University of Kansas reportedly paid former fullback Caperton Humphrey $50,000 to sign a non-disparagement agreement and leave the program in 2019. Humphrey signed the document days after reporting his teammates were threatening violence against him and selling drugs.

According to Bleacher Report, Humphrey's family is looking to sue Les Miles, former athletic director Jeff Long, compliance director David Reed and KU Athletics "after Caperton developed anger issues and depression following the school's actions."

The Kansas City Star reported four of Humphrey's former teammates and others broke into Humphrey's apartment. Humphrey said the intruders threatened violence against him, his father Jamie and his 15-year-old brother. Jamie Humphrey dialed 911 during the altercation but no recording of the call has been released.

According to The Star, before the altercation Humphrey had an argument with two other teammates and the next day found damage to his vehicle. Humphrey filed a police report for loose lug nuts on one of his tires.

Humphrey said he also was told that players were selling drugs. He reported this to Reed, who deferred the issue to coach Miles.

Bleacher Report said Miles suggested Humphrey and the other players work out their problems through full-contact drills during practices. The situation continued to escalate and ended with Reed offering Humphrey $50,000 to leave the program and travel back home to West Virginia.

According to The Star, Humphrey's monthly stipend and tuition would be paid if he finished his school online in West Virginia and did not speak about his experiences on the team.

The university parted ways with Miles in 2021 after allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct from his time as head coach at LSU. Kansas ousted Long a day after Miles' exit.