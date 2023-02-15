Krewe of Comogo and Junior League of Baton Rouge hold Mardi Gras parade for patients at children's hospital

BATON ROUGE- Floats from the Krewe of Comogo wrapped around the building of Our Lady Of The Lake Children's Hospital Wednesday night.

The floats were decorated with fun characters like Mickey Mouse and Iron Man as first responders and riders faced the windows outside of the hospital, hoping to put a smile on the faces of the patients inside.

"It's awesome to bring a little bit of life for the kids in the hospital," Heather Folks-Givens said. "The kids will be able to see everything on their TV's as well as looking outside the windows to see the floats and the first responders live."

Folks-Givens and Danelle Miller work with the Junior League of Baton Rouge. They have volunteered at the hospital and have done things like this in the past.

They say the joy it brings for the kids inside makes this parade so special.

"When you watch the patients and the families they enjoy it, to just bring a little bit of the festive season to them," Miller said.

It's a small parade, but the impact it has on the kids is huge. Folks-Givens says parents of kids in the hospital have reached out to them, thanking them for what they have done.

"It just amazing to hear from somebody else how meaningful it is to see something like this," Folks-Givens said.

And to do something like this for kids who are unable to experience Mardi Gras makes Wednesday night so rewarding for everyone.

"When we're able to bring something like this into the hospital even through close circuit TV, it's just amazing," Folks-Givens said.

Junior League of Baton Rouge hope to do this again on Easter and the 4th of July.

The Krewe of Comogo will roll again Sunday night in Plaquemine.