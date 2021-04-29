Knock Knock Children's Museum sets June reopening date

BATON ROUGE - One of Baton Rouge's newest museums has announced that it will reopen to the public just in time for summer.

The Knock Knock Children's Museum issued a Thursday morning news release, stating that after months of work and weeks of back-and-forth negotiations, it's finally set to reopen in June.

The museum says its COVID safety protocols and reopening plan were approved by both the Louisiana Department of Health and the State Fire Marshal's office, making Knock Knock the first children’s museum in the state to be cleared to fully reopen with tactile and hands-on exhibits.

Knock Knock also says that its comprehensive COVID safety plan is now being used as a model for other children’s museums around the state.



“This is exciting news for Knock Knock and children’s museums statewide,” said Executive Director Peter Claffey. “We have been developing detailed reopening plans for months. Of course, those plans have continued to evolve as the science and guidelines have changed, but with the recent approval by the State Fire Marshal and LDH, we are confident we can finally provide our visitors the full Knock Knock experience safely and without sacrificing our mission.”



Knock Knock’s newly approved COVID safety protocols include extensive new cleaning procedures, visitor entry, and exit protocols, and even modifying some Learning Zones to ensure the safest experience possible.



Things will be a little different when visitors return to Knock Knock, but playing with purpose is just as everyone remembers.

All visitors will be required to purchase tickets online due to capacity limitations; registrations will be limited to a preset number on a first-come, first-served basis; members will register for a timed visitation at no cost through our online registration platform.

The museum emphasized the fact that it will follow all state guidelines regarding wearing masks and other COVID requirements.

Additionally, hand sanitizing stations have been set up throughout the museum and each Learning Zone has a capacity sign indicating the maximum number of people allowed so social distancing can be maintained.

The museum says it looks forward to hosting guests in all 18 of its Learning Zones when its doors reopen in June.