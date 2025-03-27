79°
Kite Fest moved to Sunday out of precaution for the weather

By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — Organizers have rescheduled the inaugural Kite Fest due to the possibility of rain this weekend.

The festival, initially set for Saturday, March 29, has been moved one day to Sunday, March 30.

Officials said the event now has a new runtime; it will run from noon until 4 p.m.

