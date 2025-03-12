79°
Latest Weather Blog
Gardere Initiative hosting Kite Fest at the end of March
BATON ROUGE — The Gardere Initiative is hosting its inaugural Kite Fest in Baton Rouge later this month.
The festival aims to bring the community together through a day of food, fun and games. The event will also feature a variety of activities for the whole family to enjoy, including a kite-flying competition, kite-making workshops, obstacle courses and more.
The event is free to the public and is scheduled for March 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Hartley/Vey Park on Gardere Lane.
Trending News
For more information about the event click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman allegedly going twice the speed limit arrested for crash that left...
-
2une In Previews: Athlete from around the world compete in Cajun Classic...
-
BRPD searching for two people who robbed driver at gunpoint at Airline...
-
Woman sought after stealing merchandise out of store in Franklin, police say
-
Man wanted for stealing from a Zachary convenience store, police say