Kim Mulkey to be special guest on show taping at LSU campus

BATON ROUGE — LSU coach Kim Mulkey will be featured on a show taping on campus in March.

The LSU Manship School of Mass Communication will host the special event with Mulkey and journalist Jan Crawford. It will take place March 11 at Cox Auditorium on LSU's campus.

Crawford's show, Inside The Courtroom, discusses the intersection of law and journalism. In 2023, Crawford interviewed Mulkey during her trip to the white house after leading her team to the NBA championship.

Mulkey and Crawford will do a live question and answer.