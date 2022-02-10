Kim Mulkey is making statements both on and off the court

Since arriving in Baton Roue LSU Women's Basketball coach Kim Mulkey has been making a lot of statements, and not all of them have been on the court.

Stream WBRZ newscasts here

"I've got outfits, man. They give me outfits to wear and I'm just, like, loving it, so I don't have to spend a dollar," Mulkey said.

Each Lady Tigers home game fans wonder, "What outfit is Mulkey going to pull off next?"

"I look forward to every game day to see what she is going to put on," said LSU guard Khayla Pointer.

But this brings up the question: Where did she get them?

"Kenneth Brown, he's a local designer in Baton Rouge, and he designed her house so he was her designer, and he told me that they were coming to Baton Rouge and wanted to introduce Kim and Jennifer to me," said Rodeo Boutique owner Shanna Boudreaux, who has become close friends with Mulkey's assistant Jennifer Roberts.

"Jennifer actually came in the store. She was like, 'This jacket would be so awesome for Kim,' and I'm like, 'Yes, it would.' So she bought it, and Kim took it and wore it, and everyone loved it," Boudreaux said.

"I was watching the game on TV, and all of a sudden I'm getting all these texts like, 'Oh my god, she's wearing your jacket.' It was so cool, and like she's a local celeb here," said Queen of Sparkles owner and designer Jamie Glas.

The butterfly jacket was an instant hit. Boudreaux made sure to call Glas to collaborate for more Mulkey outfits.

"When she first came over, I was like what LSU game day items I have because I have a whole Game Day collection, and we started picking those, but then we realize, like, she's interested in wearing anything, you know, that's kind of colorful and standout, and I think the blazers look nice, look professional," Glas said.

So Glas designs the outfits, Boudreaux gives it to Roberts, and Mulkey does the rest.

"We drop off more than one item at once. So I think she then takes them and puts together what she wants to wear it for that game," Boudreaux said.