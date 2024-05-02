Killian residents asked to conserve water as efforts continue to refill village's reservoir

KILLIAN — Residents in the Village of Killian are being asked to conserve their water usage while water is placed in the village's water tank after more than a week without potable water.

The parish government has placed 97,500 gallons of water in Killian's reservoir . Based on the parish's estimates, the town is consuming around 5,700 gallons per hour.

"Every drop saved makes a difference in ensuring a sustainable water supply for our community," the Livingston Parish Government posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

On Wednesday, teams made progress in diagnosing the problem with Killian's water supply by sending cameras into the reservoir. WBRZ reported that dirt, sand and other sediment worked their way into the system, leaving the one-well town without clean water.

Volunteers have also donated cases of water for the town of 1,221 to use. The water is available at Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Killian's mayor and Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte have declared states of emergency.