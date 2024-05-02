Latest Weather Blog
Killian residents asked to conserve water as efforts continue to refill village's reservoir
KILLIAN — Residents in the Village of Killian are being asked to conserve their water usage while water is placed in the village's water tank after more than a week without potable water.
The parish government has placed 97,500 gallons of water in Killian's reservoir . Based on the parish's estimates, the town is consuming around 5,700 gallons per hour.
"Every drop saved makes a difference in ensuring a sustainable water supply for our community," the Livingston Parish Government posted on its Facebook page Thursday.
On Wednesday, teams made progress in diagnosing the problem with Killian's water supply by sending cameras into the reservoir. WBRZ reported that dirt, sand and other sediment worked their way into the system, leaving the one-well town without clean water.
Trending News
Volunteers have also donated cases of water for the town of 1,221 to use. The water is available at Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Killian's mayor and Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte have declared states of emergency.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Victim in Central crash thanks first responders who saved him
-
Denham Springs man arrested for allegedly soliciting child porn in multiple states
-
Two 16-year-olds arrested after shooting death on Longfellow Drive Saturday
-
After a busy first 100 days, BRPD Chief Morse reflects on progress...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
Sports Video
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...