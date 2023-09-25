89°
Kickoff time announced for LSU and Missouri game Oct. 7
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The LSU Tigers will be taking on Missouri in Columbia on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m.
Currently, Mizzou is ranked 23 overall, but No. 5 in the SEC East. Coming off a hard-fought win against Arkansas, LSU is No. 13 overall, but leading the SEC West.
