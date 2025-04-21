Kentwood Police identify third person wanted in January fatal gas station shooting

KENTWOOD — Kentwood Police have identified a man suspected to be the person responsible for a January fatal shooting.

Police say that 20-year-old Traviun Walton is wanted for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and the illegal use of a dangerous weapon after a shooting left 24-year-old ZyKerien Bickham dead on Jan. 29.

Bickham and his girlfriend were both shot while they were at Five Star Gas Station on Third Street. Police said that the shooting stemmed from an argument Bickham had gotten into with three people inside the store. The argument later spilled into the parking lot where one of the three men shot Birkham.

Police say the shooter also fired rounds that hit Bickham's car where his girlfriend was sitting inside. Police say the girlfriend was not injured.

The three suspects then took off running, police said.

Shortly after, Tyler Knox and Caleb Santacruze, both 17, were arrested on one count each of principal to second-degree murder, principal to the illegal use of a dangerous weapon and principal to attempted second-degree murder.