Kentwood man arrested, accused of murdering baby
HAMMOND - A Kentwood man sits behind bars Monday morning after being arrested for his connection to the murder of a 9-month-old baby.
Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says the infant succumbed to injuries from what is believed to be blunt force trauma.
Officials report the 30-year-old suspect, Kenneth Watson Jr., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the 4 of July weekend, though the incident took place on June 27.
This is an ongoing investigation. Those with more information are urged to contact authorities.
