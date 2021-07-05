79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Kentwood man arrested, accused of murdering baby

4 hours 22 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, July 05 2021 Jul 5, 2021 July 05, 2021 4:52 AM July 05, 2021 in Top Story
Source: Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
By: News Staff
Kenneth Watson Jr.

HAMMOND - A Kentwood man sits behind bars Monday morning after being arrested for his connection to the murder of a 9-month-old baby.

Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says the infant succumbed to injuries from what is believed to be blunt force trauma.

Officials report the 30-year-old suspect, Kenneth Watson Jr., was arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the 4 of July weekend, though the incident took place on June 27.

This is an ongoing investigation. Those with more information are urged to contact authorities.

