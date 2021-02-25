Kelsey Grammar to return to psychiatrist role in 'Frasier' reboot

Kelsey Grammer

Actor Kelsey Grammer is returning to his most popular role on the small screen, taking on the character of Dr. Frasier Crane in a reboot of the award-winning 1990's sitcom, 'Frasier.'

According to CNN, ViacomCBS confirmed the news Wednesday.

The show ended 17 years ago and held its spot as a widely watched comedy series throughout its 11-year run. The reboot will be a flagship offering on ViacomCBS's new streaming service Paramount+.

CNN notes that this will be the second time 66-year-old Grammer reprises the role that has defined his career -- having first appeared as Crane in the mid-80s on the equally beloved series "Cheers."

So far, there has been no word as to whether his supporting cast members will join him in the new series, meaning the future of Frasier's brother Niles, played by David Hyde Pierce, and Jane Leeves' Daphne remain unclear.

Paramount+ added it was bringing back "one of the most highly acclaimed, most successful comedy series of all time."

"The revival will have everything you love about the original: coziness, great writing, and of course, a cast led by Kelsey Grammer," the streaming service said.

No date was given for the revival.