Latest Weather Blog
Katy Perry, Train to headline 2025's Endymion Extravaganza during Mardi Gras
NEW ORLEANS — Katy Perry and Train will headline the 2025 Endymion Extravaganza in Caesar's Superdome after it rolls through New Orleans during the weekend of Mardi Gras, parade officials announced Friday.
The pop star and Grammy Award-winning band will perform at the Extravaganza after the 59th annual Krewe of Endymion rolls on its traditional route down St. Charles Avenue for the first time since 2019.
The mega-party for 20,000 guests branded "We are Back Home in the Dome" will also feature The Mixed Nuts, Groovy 7 and The Wiseguys.
Past performers include Steven Tyler, Rod Stewart, Pitbull, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Maroon 5.
Krewe of Endymion rolls in New Orleans on Saturday, March 1, 2025, before Fat Tuesday on March 5.
