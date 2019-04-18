63°
K9 bites suspect during Houma drug bust

Source: WBRZ
HOUMA - Three people arrested Thursday are accused of having nearly $10,000 in counterfeit money and a large quantity of illegal drugs.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a hotel in Houma after receiving a tip about a stolen vehicle. The investigation led detectives in a hotel room where three suspects, Lacey Richard, Jasmine Hendrix, and Joshua Hyatt were located. 

A search warrant for the hotel room was obtained, and officials seized a large quantity of crystal meth, marijuana, Suboxone, drug paraphernalia, and $9,250 in counterfeit money.

The sheriff's office says during the raid, Hyatt pushed his way past detectives and ran from the hotel. He was pursued by a K9 into a nearby marsh, where he was apprehended.

He received minor injuries from the bite.

All three suspects were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

