Latest Weather Blog
K9 bites suspect during Houma drug bust
HOUMA - Three people arrested Thursday are accused of having nearly $10,000 in counterfeit money and a large quantity of illegal drugs.
The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a hotel in Houma after receiving a tip about a stolen vehicle. The investigation led detectives in a hotel room where three suspects, Lacey Richard, Jasmine Hendrix, and Joshua Hyatt were located.
A search warrant for the hotel room was obtained, and officials seized a large quantity of crystal meth, marijuana, Suboxone, drug paraphernalia, and $9,250 in counterfeit money.
The sheriff's office says during the raid, Hyatt pushed his way past detectives and ran from the hotel. He was pursued by a K9 into a nearby marsh, where he was apprehended.
He received minor injuries from the bite.
All three suspects were taken into custody and charged accordingly.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director
-
Joe Alleva out as LSU's athletics director
-
Sports Director Michael Cauble talks Alleva's departure
-
Rumors of Joe Alleva's exit from LSU swirl Wednesday
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate