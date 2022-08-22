80°
Juvenile suspects arrested for attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Donaldsonville

Monday, August 22 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - Police say two juveniles were arrested following a shooting incident on Aug. 19.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a man told deputies he and a passenger were stopped at the intersection of Highways 3089 and 70 when another vehicle pulled up beside them and opened fire.

Neither the man nor his passenger was injured.

Deputies arrested two 17-year-olds following the shooting. They were both booked in the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons. aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property.

