Juvenile suspect arrested after high-speed chases involving stolen vehicles

BATON ROUGE - A high-speed chase early Monday morning ended with a stolen vehicle crashing and a juvenile arrested.

Louisiana State Police said the pursuit stemmed from reports of two stolen vehicles. The vehicles were traveling westbound on I-10 together during part of the chase before exiting at Highland Road. The vehicles separated when one of them continued south on Highland while the other got back onto the interstate.

During the pursuit, the vehicles were recorded going speeds of up to 110 mph.

The vehicle that continued on Highland Road eventually hit a pole near Antioch Road and Airline Highway before stopping.

The juvenile driving the wrecked vehicle was arrested on several traffic-related charges including hit and run, aggravated obstruction of a highway, and reckless operation.

State Police are reportedly still looking for the second vehicle and its driver.