Juvenile arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed passenger

NEW ORLEANS - Police have arrested a juvenile in their investigation into a fatal hit and run that left one of the passengers in the speeding vehicle dead.

Early Tuesday morning, the juvenile was speeding through New Orleans streets, driving a 2016 Honda Accord, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The suspect allegedly disregarded a red light and collided with a 2014 Nissan Altima.

The driver of the Honda lost control of the vehicle, causing it to cross the median and overturn. One passenger in the Honda was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect and a second passenger in the Honda allegedly fled on foot.

The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

Investigations found the Honda Accord was reported stolen on May 1. Further inquiry lead to a positive identification of the 15-year-old suspect, who was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center for felony hit-and-run driving and possession of stolen property.