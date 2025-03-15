75°
Juvenile among three dead in Mississippi after possible tornadoes
TYLERTOWN, Miss. - A juvenile is among at least three people dead in Mississippi after multiple possible tornadoes landed, according to WWLTV.
Tylertown Police Chief Jordan Hill said the three deaths were at Bethlehem loop near the Darbun community in the North part. He said rescue efforts are ongoing.
The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a likely tornado near Salem, Mississippi, around 12:55 p.m., followed by a second possible tornado tracking toward Tylertown. Damage assessments are expected to take place Sunday to confirm the tornado paths and intensity.
