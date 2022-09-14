84°
JUST IN: Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic
Previously Invest 96L, has now formed into Tropical Depression Seven in the tropical Atlantic. An area of low pressure with thunderstorm and shower activity will continue to track westward towards the Leeward Islands.
Tropical Depression Seven is now located 805 miles east of the Leeward islands, moving to the west at 14 mph.
Tropical Depression Seven has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb.
