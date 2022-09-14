84°
JUST IN: Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the Atlantic

3 hours 21 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, September 14 2022 Sep 14, 2022 September 14, 2022 10:06 AM September 14, 2022 in Weather news
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: The Storm Station Meteorologist

Previously Invest 96L, has now formed into Tropical Depression Seven in the tropical Atlantic. An area of low pressure with thunderstorm and shower activity will continue to track westward towards the Leeward Islands.

Tropical Depression Seven is now located 805 miles east of the Leeward islands, moving to the west at 14 mph.

Tropical Depression Seven  has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb.

