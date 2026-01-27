Judicial panel considers dismissing complaint against Baker justice of the peace since she quit

BAKER — The panel that disciplines Louisiana's judges is considering a request to dismiss accusations against an East Baton Rouge Parish justice of the peace because the woman has resigned.

Tracy Batieste is accused of charging excessive fees, opening her courtroom late and ignoring requests for documentation. The state Supreme Court suspended the judge with pay last June and she resigned in December, state records show.

Investigators from the Judiciary Commission said that while justices of the peace are allowed to charge fees for basic services, Batieste added a $10 "COVID" fee along with a $2 service fee for every other fee charged. While JPs can charge $175 to handle a two-person eviction, Batieste charged $240, the investigators said.

Batieste is still scheduled to appear before the Judiciary Commission on March 5-6, but the panel's docket Tuesday showed that there was a motion to dismiss pending because of Batieste's resignation.

Justices of the peace handle legal disputes worth less than $5,000, settle tenant-landlord issues and notarize bills of sale, among other duties. Batieste-Woodard is from Baker. She was unopposed for a six-year term in 2020. Her term runs through the end of this year.

Another justice of the peace, Mark Miley, is also due to appear before the panel in March. He's accused of handling evictions outside of his district.