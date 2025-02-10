Judge set to decide whether ousted LSU law professor can return to class after political comments

BATON ROUGE - An appeals court Monday set the stage for a judge to decide whether LSU law professor Ken Levy can return to work after making political comments directed at the governor during class.

In November, another professor, Nicholas Bryner, made comments to his students, particularly the ones who voted for President Donald Trump in the general election.

In a lecture the day after the election, Bryner told students who voted for Trump on the merits of his policy, despite their personal feelings about the man's conduct, that they must "prove that by the way you conduct yourself and by the way that you treat other people around you."

In response to his comments, Governor Jeff Landry called on LSU to discipline Bryner.

Professor Ken Levy said, "F*** that."

He publicly criticized Landry for rebuking his colleague and was ultimately removed from his position. Appeals court had Levy temporarily reinstated while a lawsuit made its way through the civil court system but also said that LSU did not have to grant him that position pending a full hearing. While Levy is still getting paid by the university, he has not been allowed back in his classroom.

The full hearing is set to take place Monday morning. What the judge will decide is unclear.

A handful of students were outside the courthouse Monday protesting and carrying signs that read "LSU hates free speech."