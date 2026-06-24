Louisiana Legislature passes Gov. Landry's one-time teacher pay stipend

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Landry's plan to provide a one-time pay stipend to teachers by taking money from the state's Minimum Foundation Program passed a vote in both houses of the Louisiana Legislature on Wednesday, despite ongoing legal action against it.

As previously reported by WBRZ, the proposal would take $168 million from the MFP, and the money would be used to fund a $2,000 stipend for 51,000 public school teachers and $1,000 for the 40,000 support staff across Louisiana.

After the pay raises failed in a statewide vote, Landry announced the creation of a government task force with the goal of streamlining the state's education spending and freeing up funding for a teacher pay raise.

A week later, the governor issued an executive order directing state education agencies to work to reallocate non-instructional funding into teacher pay raises, an order he said goes hand-in-hand with the creation of the task force.

However, despite the lawmakers' approval, the raises and reallocation of funding remain in limbo.

On June 18, 19th JDC Judge Richard "Chip" Moore issued a temporary restraining order against the state in a lawsuit that alleges Landry's executive order was unconstitutional. A hearing for that lawsuit is set for June 29.

See the results of Wednesday's vote below.

House:

Senate: