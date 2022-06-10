Judge denies Mall of La. shooting suspect's request to attend brother's funeral

BATON ROUGE - A judge denied an accused killer's attempt to temporarily get out of jail to attend his brother's funeral over the weekend.

WBRZ first reported Thursday on the request from Demetriyon Grim, who's currently jailed for allegedly killing two people outside the Mall of Louisiana in February. East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said Friday that his office filed an objection to Grim's request, citing the "seriousness of his charges" and the "wanton and reckless disregard for the public" exhibited in the killings.

Grim's brother—Germorius Ferguson—died May 5 from injuries he suffered in a drive-by shooting back in October, police said in a news release Thursday. Ferguson shared a house with his brother on Lockhaven Avenue, and he was shot by a passing vehicle outside the home.

Ferguson's funeral took place Saturday morning, and an attorney representing Grim said he filed a motion in Baton Rouge court requesting a supervised release so Grim could attend.

Grim's attorney told WBRZ Saturday that the judge denied the motion, and he was not released for the service that morning.

His attorney released the following statement Friday afternoon.

“We want to be clear that the request of defendant to attend the funeral of a relative is not uncommon. Individuals who have been convicted of crimes have been allowed to attend funeral services. Our client has not been convicted of any crime. Any justification for denying him this right based on a crime that he stands innocent until proven guilty is unfair.”

The WBRZ Investigative Unit also learned that Grim's cousin, Malecah Demoulin, was murdered just weeks after that October drive-by. Demoulin was shot and killed at a Holiday Inn on Airline Highway, about a year after he was arrested in another murder investigation. Demoulin was never formally charged in that case.