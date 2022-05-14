Family mourns the loss of drive-by shooting victim months after he was shot

BATON ROUGE - More than 100 people gathered to celebrate the life of Germorius "Gemo" Ferguson early Saturday morning.

"I'm going to miss just talking with him. I'm going to miss the energy that he had. He would call me with projects and ideas he would have," long time friend Brandon Singleton said.

Ferguson was an Army Veteran, a father and a business owner. Friends say he would do anything for anyone.

"He had a youth group called Rebirth where he reached out to youth. He was all about being positive in the community and giving people another outlet for that positivity," Singleton said.

The 25-year-old died on May 5 from injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting last year. Police say he was not the intended target.

"To hear that happened to Gemo again... no bullet has anyone's name on it," Singleton said.

Ferguson's brother, Demetriyon Grim, who's currently jailed for allegedly killing two people outside the Mall of Louisiana in February, was denied by the court to attend the funeral.

Their brother read Grim's tribute out loud.

"We came from a rough environment. Through all of that, he experienced a lot first-hand, on his own. He didn't let that dictate his decision making or the person he had become," the letter read.

Friends and family say Ferguson will never be forgotten.