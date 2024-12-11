41°
Gonzales Police Department searching for man believed to have committed retail theft
GONZALES - Gonzales police are searching for a man believed to have committed a retail theft at a local Walmart.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, the theft happened at the Walmart on 308 North Airline Highway in Gonzales on October 25.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 433-4050.
