Judge defers decision to move trial for Marksville deputy charged in killing of 6-year-old

Image: Avoyelles Parish Jail

MARKSVILLE - A state district judge has deferred the decision to change the venue of a trail for a Marskville deputy who has been accused in the 2015 shooting death of a 6-year-old boy until jury selection begins.

Derrick Stafford faces on count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder after he and another Marksville city deputy were accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Mardis in November 2015 at the end of a police pursuit. Christopher Few, the boy's father, was injured in the shooting. The deputies reported they were chasing Few in connection with an outstanding warrant, but Louisiana State Police were unable to find such a warrant in their records.

Judge William Bennet’s decision to defer comes after Stafford’s attorney filed multiple motions last week, including to change the venue of the trial in Avoyelles Parish. Stafford's attorneys claim he can't get a fair trial in Avoyelles Parish due to extensive media coverage of the case and "inflammatory" statements made by the head of the Louisiana State Police.

Stafford and the other deputy involved, Norris Greenhouse Jr., have pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Stafford’s trail date was originally set for Sept. 26 but has been moved to Nov. 28.





