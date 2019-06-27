76°
Source: WBRZ
By: Kylie Dixon, Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- John Schneider Studios has made a home in Livingston Parish, but it's definitely not your standard movie studio with green screens and bright lights.

News 2's Kylie Dixon took got the chance to take a tour of the property with Bo Duke himself, and got to see just what it is that's so special about the little stretch of land tucked away in Holden, Louisiana.

You can find out more about John Schneider Studios here.

