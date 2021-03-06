John Paul Funes, former OLOL chief fundraiser, released from federal prison

TERRE HAUTE, IN - John Paul Funes, Our Lady of the Lake Foundation’s former chief fundraiser who had been serving time in federal prison for fraud, has reportedly been released to return home as of Friday, March 5.

An attorney who represents Funes, Walt Green, issued a Friday morning statement regarding his client's release, saying: "As of February 26, 2021, under the authorization of the Cares Act, John Paul has been transitioned to home confinement as warranted by the circumstances of the Covid-19 protocol."

The statement continues, "Bureau of Prisons policy prevents him from speaking to the media. While his offenses overshadowed his role in helping to build the Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital and other charitable causes, John Paul is remorseful and looks forward to completing the sentence imposed by the court so that he can continue to make amends by committing himself to serve our community when he is allowed to do so."

In October of 2019, Funes was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with his work at OLOL Foundation and subsequently sentenced to 33 months in federal prison.

In addition to spending 33 months behind bars, Funes was required to remain under supervised release for two years and pay a fine of $50,000.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has a procedure that allows for inmates at facilities to exit prisons and enter either a halfway house or home confinement.

At this time, Funes remains under ankle monitoring by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Click here for more information on the Funes case.