Joe Burrow responds to criticism about the size of his hands after NFL measures them at 9 inches

Joe Burrow Photo: LSU Athletics

Thanks to social media, by Monday afternoon the entire world was aware of the fact that Heisman winner, Joe Burrow, is in possession of hands that measure 9 inches from the tip of the thumb to the tip of the pinkie finger, when outstretched.

And now, despite leading his fellow LSU Tigers through a perfect season, Burrow has become the subject of scrutiny for the size of his hands.

Critics say he has the smallest hands for a projected first-round quarterback since 2008.

According to The Advocate, one of the NFL's best quarterbacks has hands on the smaller side as Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes measured in at 9¼ inches at his NFL combine. And two quarterbacks in the league right now have 9-inch hands in Jared Goff and Ryan Tannehill.

While some are taking this critique of Burrow's hand-size seriously, most aren't.

Even Burrow seemed to take it with a grain of salt, tweeting, "Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts.”

Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) February 24, 2020

Mahones added his support later, tweeting, "My small hands are doing alright so far....i believe in ya."

My small hands are doing alright so far....i believe in ya ?????? https://t.co/o0UUwkSeOq — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 24, 2020

Burrow reportedly was measured at 6 feet, 3½ inches and weighed in at 221 pounds. Quarterbacks are scheduled to work out at the combine from 3-10 p.m. Thursday.

Hopefully, Burrow and his minuscule hands will lead an NFL team to victory.