73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Joan Didion, iconic author and screenwriter, dies at 87

1 hour 34 minutes 5 seconds ago Friday, December 24 2021 Dec 24, 2021 December 24, 2021 9:05 AM December 24, 2021 in News
Source: New York Times/Variety
By: Paula Jones
Joan Didion Photo: Alexandra Milovanovich / Fairchild Archive / PMC

NEW YORK - Acclaimed author and screenwriter Joan Didion passed away this week, according to The New York Times

Parkinson's Disease has been revealed as the cause of her death. 

Didion was known for a number of her screenplays and novels, but especially for, "A Star is Born," and "True Confessions."

A Sacramento, California native, Didion graduated from UC Berkely, interned at Vogue, and eventually began writing for Time magazine, The Saturday Evening Post, and New York Times magazine.

Trending News

She was 87.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days