Joan Didion, iconic author and screenwriter, dies at 87

Joan Didion Photo:

NEW YORK - Acclaimed author and screenwriter Joan Didion passed away this week, according to The New York Times.

Parkinson's Disease has been revealed as the cause of her death.

Didion was known for a number of her screenplays and novels, but especially for, "A Star is Born," and "True Confessions."

A Sacramento, California native, Didion graduated from UC Berkely, interned at Vogue, and eventually began writing for Time magazine, The Saturday Evening Post, and New York Times magazine.

She was 87.