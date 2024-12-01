Jindal says state will be better no matter who's elected governor

BATON ROUGE - Governor Bobby Jindal said Wednesday he has a plan to help Louisiana get out of the fiscal hole it's in and back in the black, without raising taxes.

In his first press conference since ending his presidential campaign, Jindal provided no details about the plan. He said staff members would circulate and present them later in the day.

The news came just days away from the Nov. 21 general election, where voters will choose either Senator David Vitter or state Representative John Bel Edwards to be the next governor. Jindal said his team has prepared for a smooth transition to the next executive, and will work with them. He again stated he would not endorse either candidate, and that he has already voted for his choice.

Jindal said whoever the people of Louisiana choose, the state will be in a better position four years from now.

Jindal announced on Fox News Tuesday night he would withdraw from the GOP presidential race. His senior political advisor Curt Anderson told reporters that fundraising was a "major factor" in the governor's decision to drop out of the race.

Jindal did not endorse another candidate for the GOP primary, saying he trusted the American people to make that decision. On Wednesday he took another shot at frontrunner Donald Trump, however, saying he was confident Trump would not get the Republican party's nomination.

The term-limited Jindal has said after leaving office he will return to work for the think tank America Next.