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Gov. Bobby Jindal suspends presidential campaign

1 decade 5 months 1 week ago Tuesday, November 17 2015 Nov 17, 2015 November 17, 2015 5:12 PM November 17, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Governor Bobby Jindal announced Tuesday evening he is suspending his campaign for the presidency.

Jindal made the announcement on Fox News, saying "This is not my time. I've come to the realization that this is not my time."

Jindal had polled at around one percent or less for much of the time he was campaigning, and failed to reach the main stage in several GOP debates.

Jindal did not endorse any of the other Republicans candidates for president, saying he trusted the American people to make that decision.

The governor is planning a news conference for Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge. 

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