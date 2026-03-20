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Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Baton Rouge this summer; see when tickets go on sale
BATON ROUGE — Legendary comedian and "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the River Center Theatre in Baton Rouge this summer.
Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine in the capital city on July 11 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $68.50 and will go on sale Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. They can be bought through Ticketmaster or at the River Road Box Office.
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In nine seasons on NBC, "Seinfeld" won several Emmys, Golden Globes and People's Choice awards and is widely regarded as one of history's greatest sitcoms.
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