Jerry Seinfeld to perform in Baton Rouge this summer; see when tickets go on sale

BATON ROUGE — Legendary comedian and "Seinfeld" star Jerry Seinfeld will perform at the River Center Theatre in Baton Rouge this summer.

Seinfeld will perform his newest stand-up routine in the capital city on July 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $68.50 and will go on sale Friday, March 27, at 10 a.m. They can be bought through Ticketmaster or at the River Road Box Office.

In nine seasons on NBC, "Seinfeld" won several Emmys, Golden Globes and People's Choice awards and is widely regarded as one of history's greatest sitcoms.