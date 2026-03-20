Texas man charged with criminal trespassing after barricading himself inside Gonzales home

GONZALES — A Texas man is being charged with criminal trespassing after barricading himself inside a Gonzales home on Thursday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a trespassing complaint around 12 p.m. after 35-year-old Keenen Brown of Texas refused to leave a residence on Dutchtown Crossing Avenue following what was supposed to be a short visit.

Deputies said Brown, who was also wanted in Texas for violent crimes, allegedly barricaded himself inside a bedroom while in possession of two firearms.

Brown surrendered after several hours of negotiations around 3:30 p.m.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on several charges, including criminal trespassing, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a fugitive warrant from Tarrant County in Texas.