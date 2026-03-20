Rideshare driver accused of killing Baton Rouge woman in crash booked into St. John the Baptist Parish jail

BATON ROUGE — A rideshare driver from Ponchatoula, who allegedly killed a Baton Rouge woman in a head-on crash while driving drunk, was booked into the St. John the Baptist Parish Jail on Thursday.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 30-year-old Manmeet Singh was driving while intoxicated along Interstate 10 in St. John the Baptist Parish on Sept. 23, 2025, when he drove into oncoming traffic before crashing head-on into another vehicle, killing 21-year-old Patricia Saidu of Baton Rouge.

Saidu, a Liberty High School alumna, had recently completed a four-year degree at Xavier University and was preparing to enter medical school.

Singh was originally released from the hospital after recovering from his injuries before being arrested in Madison, Mississippi, on March 13 on several charges, including vehicular homicide, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and driving in the wrong direction.

Singh is currently being held in the St. John the Baptist Parish jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Detainer without bond.