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BRPD arrests woman who allegedly dragged person from vehicle

2 hours 57 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 5:37 AM March 20, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman who allegedly dragged another person down a road while holding onto them from her car. 

An arrest warrant for 24-year-old Daishanay Williams says she met the two victims at the Woodlawn Acres BREC Park around 1:45 p.m. 

Documents say Williams was waving a gun, saying, "I'm going to kill all y'all," before getting in a physical fight with one of the victims. The warrant says the other victim tried to intervene and was grabbed by Williams as she was driving out of the parking lot. 

Williams allegedly dragged the victim "approximately the distance of five houses" before the victim passed out. 

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On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Police Department booked Williams for battery of a dating partner, aggravated assault and aggravated second-degree battery. 

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