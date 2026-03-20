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BRFD: Flammable materials being stored too close to water heater causes Sumrall Drive home to catch fire
BATON ROUGE — A Sumrall Drive home caught fire early Friday morning.
According to Baton Rouge Fire officials, crews responded to the house fire at 12:47 a.m. to find flames covering 25 percent of the home. Five people — two adults and three children — safely made it outside by the time crews arrived.
Firefighters put the fire out within 10 minutes, containing it to the utility room of the home.
The rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage, officials added.
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Investigators said that the fire started because combustible materials were being stored too close to a water heater.
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