Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirm split

After much speculation on the state of their relationship, Hollywood couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially confirmed the end of their two-year engagement.

According to CNN, the two say they are better off as platonic friends.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," a representative for Lopez told reporters. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

A month ago, Lopez and Rodriguez said they hadn't broken up, which was the buzz surrounding the couple, but explained that they were "working through some things."

The two began seeing each other in 2017.