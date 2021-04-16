Latest Weather Blog
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez confirm split
After much speculation on the state of their relationship, Hollywood couple, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially confirmed the end of their two-year engagement.
According to CNN, the two say they are better off as platonic friends.
"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," a representative for Lopez told reporters. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."
A month ago, Lopez and Rodriguez said they hadn't broken up, which was the buzz surrounding the couple, but explained that they were "working through some things."
The two began seeing each other in 2017.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drainage issues concern BR residents who say they've never needed flood insurance...
-
Rainy, cooler conditions expected throughout the morning
-
Early morning storm rolls through BR, surrounding areas
-
Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy pleads not guilty to federal weapons charges
-
Officials with EBR Schools face pushback from community over 'Smart Start' plan
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees