Jena man faces up to 10 years for illegal gun silencers

4 years 8 months 3 days ago Thursday, June 23 2016 Jun 23, 2016 June 23, 2016 9:04 AM June 23, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MONROE - Federal prosecutors say a Jena man faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing unregistered silencers, which he also constructed and sold.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie A. Finley said in a news release Wednesday 34-year-old Robert Durham pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen L. Hayes to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

The plea will become final once accepted by U.S. District Judge Robert G. James.

Authorities say Durham was recorded setting up a sale of silencers with an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. They met on May 10, 2016, in Winnfield, and the undercover agent purchased three silencers.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 5.

