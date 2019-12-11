Jefferson Parish building inspector sentenced to three years probation for accepting bribes

Alton McClinton Photo: The Advocate

NEW ORLEANS - A Jefferson Parish building inspector has been sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to participating in a bribery scheme.

Alton McClinton of New Orleans was sentenced by District Judge Jay C. Zainey on Wednesday morning.

In addition to submitting to three years of probation, McClinton must also pay a $3,000 fine and serve 200 hours of community service.

Court documents say, while working as a building inspector for the Jefferson Parish Department of Inspection and Code Enforcement, McClinton was responsible for examining buildings to make sure they were in compliance with code standards and investigating complaints involving zoning violations.

Court documents reveal that on at least ten occasions, McClinton used his position to demand payment up to $500 in exchange for issuing misleading reports and fraudulent inspection documents.

Some of the deceitful documents listed unexamined buildings as examined and approved faulty structures as up-to-code.

While in his position, McClinton received no less than $3,000 in bribes.

McClinton’s case was investigated by the FBI and the Jefferson Parish Office of the Inspector General.