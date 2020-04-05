Jazz Fest postponed to fall amid virus outbreak

NEW ORLEANS- Organizers for the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival announced they will postpone the festival until the fall in response to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns.

The festival will not go on in April and May as previously scheduled due to growing concerns about the spread of the virus, officials said in a press release.

The exact rescheduled dates or any additional details have not been announced.

All tickets purchased for the original dates will be honored for the Fall dates.

The Who, Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks and Lizzo were among the acts headlining the 51st year of the festival at the New Orleans Fairgrounds.

Jazz Fest was originally scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, from April 23 to April 26 and April 30 to May 3.